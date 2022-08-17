Style & Design 2023: Hot New Gear You Need in Your Life

1. The James Brand The Duval Knife Get it

A gentleman’s knife, by nature, is more refined than a regular pocket knife, and The James Brand takes the concept to its logical conclusion with The Duval, which oozes elegance, from its rosewood scales to its Damasteel blade. But the Duval is more than just a pretty carry; it’s a front-flipper with a frame-lock design for one-hand operation, and the slight teardrop shape feels as good in your pocket as it does in your hand.

[$399; thejamesbrand.com]

