Style & Design 2023: Hot New Gear You Need in Your Life

10. Lego Vespa 125 Get it

At over 1,000 pieces and 13.5 inches long, the Lego Vespa 125 is more than just a toy. What starts as a challenging build results in a display-worthy model that adds an iconic style touch to a desk or bookshelf. To nail the details of a classic 1960s Vespa, Lego designers dialed in the proportions down to the curvy side covers, engine components and working steering.

[$100; lego.com]

