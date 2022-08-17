Style & Design 2023: Hot New Gear You Need in Your Life

11. Swatch x Omega Bioceramic MoonSwatch Watches Get it

The collab watch aficionados never knew they wanted just dropped—the Swatch x Omega Bioceramic MoonSwatch Collection. Modeled after Omega’s lustworthy Speedmaster Moonwatch worn by the Apollo 11 crew, it combines Swatch and Omega DNA into a worthy, wonderful replica. Pick up a version in colorways inspired by the 11 celestial bodies in our solar system, including the sun.

[$260; swatch.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!