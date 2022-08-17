Style & Design 2023: Hot New Gear You Need in Your Life

12. Küat Piston Pro X Bike Rack Get it

Most hitch-mounted bike racks are ugly and a pain to use. Küat knows this, so they created the Piston Pro X, which is simple to operate, robust as hell and—dare we say it—downright sexy. Not only does it look good, it functions amazingly with hard-anodized gas struts, one-handed operation, idiot-proof wheel chocks and integrated LED taillights that plug into a trailer wiring harness.

[$1,389; kuat.com]

