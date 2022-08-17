Style & Design 2023: Hot New Gear You Need in Your Life

13. VSSL Build Your Own Outdoor Utility Tool Get it

Durable and sleek—VSSL’s indestructible, waterproof, military-grade aluminum cylinders are ingenious containers for carrying various adventure and survival kits. The Build Your Own option allows you to organize a tailor-made cylinder out of all their compact kits—custom built for your needs. With three cylinder sizes in nine different colors, 22 end cap variations and 34 content options such as mini-medical kits and fire-starter kits, there are thousands of ways to create a unique VSSL.

[From $32; vsslgear.com]

