Style & Design 2023: Hot New Gear You Need in Your Life

14. Smithey Carbon Steel Farmhouse Skillet Get it

If cast iron is the workhorse on the stove, consider carbon steel the show horse that can also pull its weight. The Smithey Carbon Steel Farmhouse Skillet is hand forged, so while all are beautiful, no two are identical. As for performance, it’s lighter than cast iron but cooks just as evenly, whether frying an egg or searing a steak. And it shows up pre-seasoned and ready to use.

[$295; smithey.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!