Style & Design 2023: Hot New Gear You Need in Your Life

15. Sonus Faber Omnia Speakers

Italy’s Sonus Faber is known for its design of “musical instruments”—code for high-end audio equipment—that deliver natural soundscapes while looking fantastic. The company’s new Omnia is a 490-watt, seven-driver home system that can totally fill a room and create immersive, three-dimensional audio. The advanced processing system makes for impressive musical realism from an all-in-one unit.

[$1,999; sonusfaber.com]

