Style & Design 2023: Hot New Gear You Need in Your Life

16. Sony LinkBuds Earbuds Get it

It only takes one close call with a cyclist or Uber to realize that noise-canceling headphones on city streets aren’t practical. Letting environmental noise in are what Sony LinkBuds are designed for. The buds are comfortable enough to wear all day, with up to 17.5 hours of runtime, so you can jump in and out of Spotify or video calls and still hear what the barista is asking without messing about. Want to skip a track? The earbuds recognize taps on your face.

[$180; electronics.sony.com]

