Style & Design 2023: Hot New Gear You Need in Your Life

17. REI Wonderland X Tent

The car-camping mansion that is the REI Wonderland X is so big you could back in an SUV and tailgate in its shelter. But what really stands out is its customizable design. The exterior pitch poles hold up the fly, while the four-person tent hangs from hooks inside. Set the tent up at the back to create a giant vestibule, or don’t hang it at all and pitch the fly then slide a picnic table underneath instead.

[$1,249; rei.com]

