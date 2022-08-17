Style & Design 2023: Hot New Gear You Need in Your Life

18. MoonBikes Electric Snowbike Get it

A former aerospace engineer created the MoonBikes electric bike/snowmobile hybrid as a more sustainable and easier to use snow machine. It combines a front ski for steering, a skeletal frame with plenty of BMX parts and a snowmobile-style track. It tops out at a ho-hum 26 miles per hour, but the electric torque, light weight (190 pounds) and low center of gravity means it’s still plenty of fun, especially when carving fresh powder.

[$8,900; moonbikes.com]

