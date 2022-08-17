Style & Design 2023: Hot New Gear You Need in Your Life

19. Scarpa Phantom 6000 Mountaineering Boots Get it

Scarpa makes the go-to climbing boots for many of the world’s best alpinists; now their mid-range boot, the Phantom 6000, has been redesigned. It comes with an eight-layer microfiber insulation system, aluminum film layer and a snug, sock-like fit. The tech underfoot—a Vibram sole using their Precision Tech Roll system—produces unmatched traction and longevity. It also has a built-in RECCO strip for mountain safety.

[$949; us.scarpa.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!