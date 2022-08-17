Style & Design 2023: Hot New Gear You Need in Your Life

2. Elan Voyager Skis Get it

The Voyager transforms from versatile ski to minimalist traveling companion in a couple minutes. Based off Elan’s all-mountain Amphibio skis, it will carve groomers, cruise powder and otherwise behave similarly—until it’s time to fly home. The plate-mounted binding swivels off, exposing a hinge that folds the ski in half. It fits in standard checked luggage, making airline baggage fees and awkward ski bags a thing of the past.

[$1,370; elanskis.com]

