Style & Design 2023: Hot New Gear You Need in Your Life

20. Azio Retro Classic Keyboard Get it

Just a pretty keyboard? Nah, the Azio Retro Classic is a time machine with Bluetooth. The keyboard’s round, backlit mechanical keycaps have a “clicky” action that gives you the ASMR and tactile joy of typing on an actual typewriter, but without the hassle of loading paper or using Wite-Out. And not only does it look classy, but the quirky qwerty is made from a hefty metal alloy frame and comes with a choice of wood or leather backing. The keyboard connects to three devices via Bluetooth, so you get vintage aesthetics with modern convenience.

[$230; aziocorp.com]

