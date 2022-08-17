Style & Design 2023: Hot New Gear You Need in Your Life

21. Taiga Orca Electric Personal Watercraft Get it

Silent, electric and powerful as hell, Taiga’s Orca Electric Personal Watercraft is the first commercially produced electric jet ski. It skims glassy lakes and jumps wakes for two hours per charge, and the 160 horsepower and direct-drive electric powertrain can propel it to 65 mph. There’s no throttle lag, and it handles precisely for water fun without noise or pollution. Thirty minutes’ charging gets the battery to 80 percent.

[From $17,490; taigamotors.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!