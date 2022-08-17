Style & Design 2023: Hot New Gear You Need in Your Life

3. Janus Motorcycles Halcyon 450 Get it

There’s no doubt that the main draw of buying an old motorcycle is the classic styling. But even though they look amazing, you’ll most likely end up with a mechanical basket case. Enter Janus Motorcycle’s lineup of retro-styled iron steeds. The light and simple Halcyon 450 is the most powerful of the bunch, with a four-valve overhead cam, single cylinder 445cc engine that’ll scoot to 90 mph. Other vintage craftsman touches include hand-laid enamel graphics and hand-hammered stainless steel exhaust.

[From $13,500; janusmotorcycles.com]

