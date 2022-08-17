Style & Design 2023: Hot New Gear You Need in Your Life

4. Dometic CXF3 55IM Powered Cooler Get it

Keep food fresh and drinks cold anywhere, and always have rocks for your tumbler. Plugged into AC or DC power, the ruggedized Dometic CFX3 55IM Powered Cooler has a rapid-freeze plate that makes ice cubes in hours. Control the cooler temp with a mobile app or soft-touch display. An external frame helps protect it from damage on rough roads.

[$1,200; dometic.com]

