Style & Design 2023: Hot New Gear You Need in Your Life

5. Gozney Dome Outdoor Oven Get it

There are a ton of outdoor pizza ovens on the market, but none that are as versatile, or as stylish, as the Gozney Dome. Not only can you cook up an artisan-worthy pie in minutes, but you can also roast, steam, smoke or bake all sorts of food. Dual fuel—propane or wood—makes this oven perfect for busy weekday nights or lazy Sunday afternoons.

[$1,799; us.gozney.com]

