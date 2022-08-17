Gear

Style & Design 2023: Hot New Gear You Need in Your Life

It doesn't get more eco than this jacket from Goldwin.
21
Courtesy Image 6 / 21

6. Goldwin Mobility Packable Jacket

Get it

Designed for any time you need an extra layer, the eco-conscious Goldwin Mobility Packable Jacket is sewn from recycled nylon and—get this—dyed with food waste. Yep, onions, olives, indigo and bamboo charcoal produce the yellow, green, beige, indigo and black colors. A water-repellent coating and cinchable hem help seal out the weather.

[$260; goldwin-sports.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Gear