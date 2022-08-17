Style & Design 2023: Hot New Gear You Need in Your Life

6. Goldwin Mobility Packable Jacket Get it

Designed for any time you need an extra layer, the eco-conscious Goldwin Mobility Packable Jacket is sewn from recycled nylon and—get this—dyed with food waste. Yep, onions, olives, indigo and bamboo charcoal produce the yellow, green, beige, indigo and black colors. A water-repellent coating and cinchable hem help seal out the weather.

[$260; goldwin-sports.com]

