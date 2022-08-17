Style & Design 2023: Hot New Gear You Need in Your Life

7. Salomon Driver Prime Sigma Photo MIPS Helmet Get it

The Salomon Driver Prime Sigma Photo MIPS is a long name for the best integrated ski helmet out there. Others have combined goggles and helmet before, but they always left a gap at the bottom. Salomon sealed out wind and cold by locking the interchangeable lens onto a track that sucks it in snug. It’s loaded with other features: 360-degree fit adjustment, multiple crash absorption technologies and photochromatic lens.

[$450; salomon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!