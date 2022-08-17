Style & Design 2023: Hot New Gear You Need in Your Life

8. Gocycle G4i E-Bike Get it

The Gocycle G4i is designed to get you where you’re going, and then for you to easily take it along the rest of the way. Not only is the collapsible frame made mostly from superstrong, lightweight carbon fiber, but also the wheels, making for a nimble urban explorer weighing in at 38 pounds. It also does away with gears, cables or chains for a streamlined experience, and an innovative F1-styled dash uses single LEDs for info.

[$5,999; gocycle.com]

