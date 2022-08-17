Style & Design 2023: Hot New Gear You Need in Your Life

9. Trippy Outdoor Tripster Get it

Until now, most outdoor seating either featured a striking design or it was easy to carry. The Trippy Outdoor Tripster nails both. Ideal for car camping, the 8-pound chair uses seven-ply, furniture-grade plywood and an aluminum bracket to support 1,000 pounds. Slip the 11-inch-deep seat through the back to set it up, then store it nested together with magnets.

[$150; trippyoutdoor.com]

