Rugged Boots to Get You Through the Cold, Dark Days of Winter

These stylish, rugged winter boots combine water-resistant builds and insulation to keep you dry and warm during on-trail adventures through cold, dark days—or just around a bonfire at night.

6 Winter Boots That Will Get You Through Winter’s Worst

Salomon Outsnap CSWP

Light and trim, these Salomons work well in town, with a build that’s almost sneaker-like, but they’ve got serious off-road chops as well. A waterproof bootie and insulation maintain comfort on technical trails where the lug pattern grips both hard and slick surfaces, like icy sidewalks or loose, gravely terrain.

[$130; salomon.com]

Teva Ember Commute WP

The stitching on the Ember gives off a quilted throw vibe, and they feel just as comfortable. A waterproof, moisture- wicking bootie works to keep your sweaty dogs dry while the antimicrobial treatment helps manage funk during those dreary winter commutes. It’s also tougher than your grandma’s throw, with sides made from ripstop nylon.

[$140; teva.com]

The North Face ThermoBall Boot Zip-Up

Sorry laces, the side zip on the ThermoBall simplifies entry in wet weather, or while wearing gloves. These street-ready boots pack PrimaLoft synthetic insulation, which, unlike natural down, retains heat even if snowmelt gets by the waterproof coating on the leather upper. Bonus: The rubber lugs harden with dropping temps for better bite on ice, then soften in warmer weather for better traction on wet terrain.

[$130; thenorthface.com]

Danner Mountain 600 Insulated

An iconic look gets a boost with Vibram’s Arctic Grip sole—split to flex over terrain for a tenacious grip on ice (without clunky metal components). Behind the handsome leather shell is a waterproof bootie, extra PrimaLoft insulation, and a three-layer removable footbed that feels broken-in right out of the box.

[$220; danner.com]

Vans SK8-Hi MTE 2.0 DX

Blurring the lines between boot and high-top sneaker, the SK8-Hi takes on wet, urban missions where the weather-resistant leather upper won’t be overwhelmed by snow piles. An insulated liner keeps you warm while the toothy sole keeps you upright on morning coffee runs.

[$105; vans.com]

Columbia Fairbanks Rover

The pores in this boot’s liner block bone-chilling slush, while letting out water vapor

to keep dry feet cranking up hills. Unlike regular insulation that just traps air, the Rover’s has tiny reflective dots to bounce body heat inward, creating warmth without extra bulk.

[$140; columbia.com]

