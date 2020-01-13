



When it comes to outfitting your home with must-have gadgets and gear, it pays to invest in quality pieces. Think about it: Why buy a shoddy toaster, blender, and cordless vacuum you’ll inevitably need to replace eight months down the line? If you prioritize top-of-the-line fitness apparel and tech, do the same for your everyday home essentials.

The team behind the website Vacuum Wars put 25 cordless vacuums through their paces. To determine the best stick vacs, they tested a litany of variables required for everyday cleanups as well as deep-cleaning projects.

The ones that ranked supreme had uninhibited power, strong suction, dependable run time, and solid filtration. If you’re in the market for a new model that’ll tackle projects big and small, look no further. These are the cordless vacuums gutsy enough to clean a whole house.

Best Overall Cordless Vacuum: Dyson V11 Torque Drive

The most powerful vacuum we tested had enough suction to deep clean carpets better than most corded models. The smart digital motor auto-adjusts the draw—less on hard surfaces and more on carpets—eking out about an hour’s run time (on eco mode) from a single battery.

[$700; dyson.com]

