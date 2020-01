Best for Max Run Time: Tineco Pure One S12 Plus Get It

The S12’s sensor analyzes the amount of dirt it’s pulling in and scales the power accordingly, resulting in about 125 minutes of run time with two included batteries. The 10 attachments will clean every room in the house—and your car.

[$650; us.tineco.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!