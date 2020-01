Best for Pets: Shark Ninja Shark Rocket Pet Pro Get It

The Shark’s sealed filter, which keeps dust particles inside the vacuum instead of spitting them back into the air, is usually found on higher-priced vacs like Dyson’s. And the roller head sucks up 16-inch-long hairs without tangling.

[$300; sharkclean.com]

