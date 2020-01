Best for Whole-House Cleaning: Hoover Onepwr Blade+ Get It

What the Hoover lacks in suction it adds in utility: The removable battery powers five other kinds of Onepwr vacuums, from a floor mop to a wet/dry vac. Its head isn’t great on carpet, but it sucked up all the debris on hard surfaces.

[$200; hoover.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!