E-bikes fill a ton of different needs, from hauling kids and groceries to helping you tackle steep grades on rough trails. But if throwback aesthetics are your main priority, the new Super73-ZX is definitely worth a look. A revamp of the California brand’s original Z1 model, the ZX features a redesigned frame, vintage styling, and enough oomph to carry you and a passenger up to 28 miles per hour.

The Super73-ZX is an entry-level e-bike, but it’s a significant step up from the Z1. It’s made with a new aluminum alloy frame that’s lighter than steel, allowing for improved range, and it’s larger, which means the bike offers a better fit for taller riders. It can carry up to 325 pounds and it also comes with a new removable battery, so you can charge it up without lugging the whole bike indoors. There’s no suspension on this bike, but the large tires on the 20-inch wheels should soak up some bumps and keep your ride from getting too jarring.

The ZX is built to be as versatile as possible. With its 750-watt motor and thumb throttle, it’s set up as a Class 2 e-bike, which means you can ride it on most public streets and e-bike friendly trails, and you won’t need a motorcycle license (you can also put into Class 1 or Class 3 mode to comply with regulations in your area). Range will vary depending on factors like rider weight and terrain, but Super73 estimates the bike should get anywhere from 25 to 50 miles on a single charge. That should be more than enough juice for a day’s worth of commuting or a fun weekend ride before you need to plug it in again.

The ZX’s vintage aesthetics aren’t just for show; they also make the bike fun and easy to ride. Super73 redesigned the banana-style seat to be even more comfortable, and it’s long enough to cart around a (small) passenger, too. The tall adjustable handlebars create an upright riding position, so cruising on the ZX is almost like riding a moped—minus the whine and pollution of a gas engine.

The ZX also comes with an app that allows you to adjust your ride and download over-the-air software upgrades. You can choose from four riding modes—Eco, Tour, Sport, and Super—to fine-tune the level of boost you get from the motor. An LCD monitor on the handlebars displays your ride mode, and when you enter a destination in the app, it’ll even show turn-by-turn directions as you ride.

The ZX is available in two colors—Moon Rock and Storm Gray—and Super73 expects to begin deliveries in mid-July.

[$1,995; super73.com]

