On Wednesday, the nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation and conservation of our ocean and beaches, the Surfrider Foundation, announced the release of their limited-edition collaboration with Vissla and environmental scientist, Cliff Kapono: “To Protect and Surf.”

The all-new men’s line includes a hat, organic cotton T-shirts, and boardshorts that are made from Vissla’s eco-friendly coconut fiber material that’s created using a process called Cocotex (which blends excess coconut husks with Repreve recycled polyester). This process results in flexible and durable surf trunks that eco-conscious surfers can feel good about buying.

“We don’t always need the new, but when we do, it’s only right that we add a little protection to every purchase,” said Kapono in a press release. “Portions from Vissla’s ‘To Protect and Surf’ Collection directly support the Surfrider Foundation’s efforts to keep our oceans and coastlines clean for future generations.”

Vissla is designated as a Surf Industry Coastal Defender, making for a wonderful collaboration for both the parties involved, as well as the planet.

“Vissla knows that an important part of living a life connected to the ocean is to care for it and that we each have a stake in protecting the places we love,” Surfrider’s CEO, Dr. Chad Nelsen said in a press release. “This year’s ‘To Protect and Surf’ collaboration will help to advance our collective mission to protect our ocean, waves and beaches.”

You can check out the full collection at Vissla’s website, and you can visit the Surfrider Foundation site to get involved.

