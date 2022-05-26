10. Garmin inReach Mini 2 Get It

A satellite communication device with a personal locator beacon is an invaluable asset in the wilderness. It may not fit in your small survival pack, but it can be kept in a pocket and tethered to your belt.

Once while on a remote paddling trip, I had a nasty accident with my axe that forced me to abort, and I had to bushwhack five miles to reach a mine road. My InReach allowed me to arrange a pickup while I was on the move and I was able to get the medical attention I needed much faster.

[$400; garmin.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!