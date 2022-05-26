11. Whistling Flares Get It

Whistling flare cartridges can attract the attention of rescuers using both light and sound; they’re also great for scaring problem animals away. To use them, you’ll need a TruFlare Pen Launcher armed with TruFlare Whistle Flare cartridges. The pen launcher can also fire smaller flares and bear banger cartridges, too.

I’ve used TruFlare bear bangers on three occasions to successfully scare off bears, including on one occasion where a warning shot from a high-powered rifle didn’t work.

[Pen Launcher: $24; gear-up.com]

[Cartridges: $22; gear-up.com]

