13. Colored Smoke Signal Get It

In northern Canada and Alaska, days are very long in the summer, which makes flares less effective (and regardless of your location, most aerial searches are conducted in daylight hours anyway). Because of this, colored smoke should be your first choice in northern areas, particularly above 60 degrees latitude.

[$72 for 3-pack; westmarine.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!