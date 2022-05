15. Fishing Line Get It

Fishing can be a key source of food in a survival situation. Keep your fishing line on a small spool, so you can hand line and reel in more easily, or affix it to a stick to make a crude rod. A good choice for line is extra-durable 10-pound test monofilament.

[$10; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!