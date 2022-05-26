20. Topographic Map Get It

Choose a map at 1:250,000 scale (or another small-scale map that covers a broad area). This map will be a backup map that stays in your survival kit. Fold it up tightly, wrap it in plastic wrap, and duct tape it to protect it. This could be an invaluable resource if you have to walk long distances to safety. If you’re traveling in the United States, you can download maps via the U.S. Geological Survey website.

[Free; usgs.gov]

