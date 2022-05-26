24. Fanny Pack Get It

This is a great place to store your kit because it allows you to keep it on your person—particularly important in situations where you may become separated from your gear, like on a whitewater paddling trip. A fanny pack can also be stowed in a larger bag, clipped to things, and grabbed quickly when on the move. Use Ziploc bags to organize loose items within the pack itself.

Think fanny packs are uncool? Just call it a survival pack. A few years back, I dumped my canoe while running a remote whitewater rapid and helplessly watched it wrap around a mid-river boulder with all my gear in it. Luckily I had my survival pack strapped around my waist; if I was unable to reach my canoe, it would have been all I had.

[$72; military1st.ca]

