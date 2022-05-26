26. Waterproof Metal Cylinder Get It

A waterproof metal cylinder can be used in place of one of the dry bags. In addition to keeping gear dry, it can be used as a vessel for boiling water, cooking, drinking, transporting hot coals, or even digging. Items that don’t fit in the metal cylinder can slide into your fanny pack beside it. (Just be sure you choose a fanny pack that’s large enough to hold everything.)

While self-documenting my survival stint for Alone, I trekked through the dense rainforest of northern Vancouver Island for eight days using a BOT Pot to boil drinking water, wild mushrooms, lily pad tubers, and even banana slugs for sustenance. I also used it as a foraging container and a canteen.

[$100; vargooutdoors.com]

