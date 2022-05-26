Gear

Survival Kit Guide: The 29 Essential Tools You Need to Stay Alive in the Wild

26. Waterproof Metal Cylinder

A waterproof metal cylinder can be used in place of one of the dry bags. In addition to keeping gear dry, it can be used as a vessel for boiling water, cooking, drinking, transporting hot coals, or even digging. Items that don’t fit in the metal cylinder can slide into your fanny pack beside it. (Just be  sure you choose a fanny pack that’s large enough to hold everything.) 

While self-documenting my survival stint for Alone, I trekked through the dense rainforest of northern Vancouver Island for eight days using a BOT Pot to boil drinking water, wild mushrooms, lily pad tubers, and even banana slugs for sustenance. I also used it as a foraging container and a canteen.

