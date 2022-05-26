27. Belt Knife Get It

This is an item that you should carry on your belt—not tucked away in a pack with the rest of the gear on this list—but it’s an essential survival item nonetheless. A large, sturdy belt knife made of high-quality steel with full-tang construction will allow you to baton a log and whittle out its dry center for tinder—even when it’s sopping wet and you’re freezing. Unlike a folding knife, a fixed-blade belt knife with a good sheath can be accessed quickly with one hand. I’ve been using an Outdoorsman by Cold Steel for seven years now.

[$220; coldsteel.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!