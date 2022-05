29. Multitool Get It

Tools are good, so why not carry many? Like the belt knife above, it’s a good idea to carry this on your belt for easy access. Choose a multitool that has an awl with an eyehole in it, a saw, a non-serrated straight blade, a full serrated blade, a file—and a bottle opener for when you get out safe and sound.

[$150; leatherman.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!