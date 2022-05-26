4. Magnesium Fire Starter With Flint Striker Get It

A magnesium fire starter is a piece of magnesium with an exposed strip of flint embedded in it. To start a fire with it, whittle off a small pile of magnesium flakes, and then ignite the pile with the sparks you generate from running your knife quickly across the flint. Make sure you get one with a good handle and ample magnesium.

[$12; amazon.com]

