6. Tinder Get It

Carrying tinder to help you build a fire can help you stave off deadly hypothermia. There are lots of options for your survival kit. Pack Coghlan’s fire sticks, fat wood (a dry, resin-rich wood that can be shaved into small, highly flammable pieces), or make your own tinder with cotton balls dunked in Vaseline (store them in a small Ziploc bag in your kit).

[Fire sticks: $7; amazon.com]

[Fat wood: $17; amazon.com]

