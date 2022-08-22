1. Stasher Bags and Bowls Get It

Here’s a convenient way to avoid single-use plastic baggies (which just end up in the trash) when you pack snacks. Stasher’s silicone bags and bowls are a reusable alternative that come in a variety of colors and sizes, from pocket-sized to half gallon. Because silicone can handle temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, you can also use them in the oven, microwave, and stovetop. They’re also safe for use in the freezer. Better yet, cleanup is easy because they’re meant to be run through a dishwasher.

[Starting at $8; stasher.com]

