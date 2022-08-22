10. Takenaka Bento Box Double Layer Get It

Packing your lunch in a bento box makes lunchtime a bit more enjoyable. The Takenaka Bento Box Double Layer is made from PET plastic and comes with a fork. A removable partition separates your main entree from any sides, and an elastic band keeps all the pieces together. If aesthetics are important to you, this is the most fashionable lunch box we’ve ever seen—you can choose from 13 eye-catching colorways.

[$45; topdrawershop.com]

