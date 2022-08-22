3. Ziploc Endurables Get It

Ziploc, the household snack bag maker, is now making reusable silicone pouches and containers. The wide base keeps them upright for filling, the tabs make for easy handling when hot, and the pinch seal prevents spills. Because they’re silicone, they can also endure oven temps (up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit) as well as the dishwasher, microwave, fridge, and freezer. The pouches come in three sizes (small, medium, large) and the containers come in two sizes (small and medium).

[Starting at $10; target.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!