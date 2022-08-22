4. Grove Co. Reusable Produce BagsGet It
Avoid accumulating those staticky produce bags at the grocery store by bringing your own reusable set. Grove Co.’s 100-percent organic cotton mesh bags come in a set of three sizes (small, medium, and large) for toting everything from limes to large heads of cauliflower. Close the top with the drawstring. If they ever accumulate fruit juice residue or get dirty, you can machine wash them in cold water.
[$13 for 6; grove.co]
