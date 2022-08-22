5. Food Huggers Reusable Silicone Food SaversGet It
Plastic wrap is no longer essential thanks to these Food Huggers food savers. These flexible silicone covers fit snugly on the ends of freshly cut lemons, cucumbers, bananas, and other foods. They even make one to perfectly fit around half of an avocado. If you purchase the bigger sizes, you can also tightly seal other food storage vessels like bowls and jars.
[$15; hivebrands.com]
