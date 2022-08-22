Gear

The Best Food Storage Gear 2022: 11 Sustainable Products for Your Kitchen

Williams Sonoma Souper Cubes Freezer Tray With Lid on a countertop with frozen broth in it. food storage
11
Williams Sonoma Souper Cubes Freezer Tray With LidCourtesy Image 6 / 11

6. Williams Sonoma Souper Cubes Freezer Tray With Lid

You spent all that time making a big batch of soup, but you can’t eat it all at once. Save it in these silicone freezer trays from Williams Sonoma. They’re like ice cube trays except bigger and with lids, and they’re sized to fit convenient portions of soups, sauces, baby food, pesto, lasagna, and other liquid-based foods. Sizes range from two tablespoons up to two cups.

[Starting at $20; williams-sonoma.com]

