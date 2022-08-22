6. Williams Sonoma Souper Cubes Freezer Tray With LidGet It
You spent all that time making a big batch of soup, but you can’t eat it all at once. Save it in these silicone freezer trays from Williams Sonoma. They’re like ice cube trays except bigger and with lids, and they’re sized to fit convenient portions of soups, sauces, baby food, pesto, lasagna, and other liquid-based foods. Sizes range from two tablespoons up to two cups.
[Starting at $20; williams-sonoma.com]
