7. Organic Cotton Mart Linen Bread BagsGet It
Do as the French do: Save paper by wrapping your homemade and store-bought baguettes in fabric. This set from Organic Cotton Mart comes with four reusable bags in two different sizes for skinny and round loaves. The linen fabric offers breathability and protects sourdoughs and pastries from the sun, so they stay fresh longer.
[$20; organiccottonmart.com]
