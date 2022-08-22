Gear

The Best Food Storage Gear 2022: 11 Sustainable Products for Your Kitchen

Organic Cotton Mart Linen Bread Bags on a white background. food storage gear
11
Organic Cotton Mart Linen Bread BagsCourtesy Image 7 / 11

7. Organic Cotton Mart Linen Bread Bags

Do as the French do: Save paper by wrapping your homemade and store-bought baguettes in fabric. This set from Organic Cotton Mart comes with four reusable bags in two different sizes for skinny and round loaves. The linen fabric offers breathability and protects sourdoughs and pastries from the sun, so they stay fresh longer. 

[$20; organiccottonmart.com]

