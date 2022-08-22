8. Public Goods Rectangle Glass Food StorageGet It
If you have an entire cupboard dedicated to unorganized, mismatched Tupperware, consider upgrading. These rectangle glass food storage containers are simple and stack neatly. Available in three sizes, they’ll allow you to store all your leftovers—and easily move them from the fridge to the microwave. They’re dishwasher safe and the glass can handle temps up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.
[$50; publicgoods.com]
