Anker Astro E1 6700 Portable Charger GET IT!

This portable charger will give you a quick boost when you’re out of the house. It’s good for quick use, a full charge only really giving you the chance to boost your phone twice. But for those quick trips out of the house, this will be a handy tool to have.

Get It: Pick up the Anker Astro E1 6700 Portable Charger ($17) at LifeToGo

