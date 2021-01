Eufy RoboVac G30 Verge GET IT!

It’s hard to live a healthy life if your surrounding isn’t clean. Which they will be when you pick up this robotic vacuum, keeping the place clean while you focus on your work.

Get It: Pick up the Eufy RoboVac G30 Verge ($350) at LifeToGo

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!