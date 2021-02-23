This ski season, the mid-morning warm up, brown bag lunch, and après beers will all happen at the same place: your ski mobile. Rig your pickup right and you’ll never miss the day lodge. Here’s all the essential tailgate gear you’ll need to host quick warmups, grill burgers, and crack open a cold one with the gang.

Tailgate Gear to Turn Your Car Into a Day Lodge This Ski Season

1. GOAT Hub 70

GOAT’s Hub 70 is more than a high-performance cooler—it’s a base station. Corners house detachable containers you can order pre-loaded for adventure readiness, such as with a firestarter kit.

[From $500; goatboxco.com]

2. Ingik Heated Seat Cover

Ignik’s butt-size Heated Seat Cover adds comfort to any cold tailgate via carbon-fiber wires that radiate 20 watts of warmth, heating your keister to core.

[$60; ignik.com]

3. Full Tilt Après Bootie 2.0

Full Tilt’s grippy, water-resistant Après Bootie 2.0 handles any parking terrain while the insulation and footbed warm your piggies with heat-moldable Intuition foam.

[$120; fulltiltboots.com]

4. Rumpl x Snow Peak NanoLoft Takibi Blanket

Rumpl x Snow Peak’s NanoLoft Takibi Blanket matches a fire-resistant ripstop outer with recycled, synthetic insulation that traps heat like down, only easier to clean.

[$300; rumpl.com]

5. Snow Peak Collapsible Coffee Drip

Meanwhile, the four flat sides of Snow Peak’s Collapsible Coffee Drip origami together with functional pour-over simplicity to top any mug.

[$30; snowpeak.com]

6. GCI Outdoor Compact Camp Table 25

Starting from briefcase size, fold out the GCI Outdoor Compact Camp Table 25 for a sturdy, heat-resistant, aluminum surface that can hold a hibachi, or accommodate four eaters in a pinch.

[$63; gcioutdoor.com]

7. Stanley Adventure Stay Hot Camp Crock

Seal lunch inside Stanley’s insulated Adventure Stay Hot Camp Crock. Its double walls can keep three quarts of grub hot for 12 hours.

[$65; stanley1913.com]

8. HitchFire Forge 15

Cook your own fancy, fire-licked burger without lugging a greasy grill in the trunk. HitchFire’s two-burner, 15,000-Btu Forge 15 mounts on a 2-inch trailer hitch and swings open like a bike rack. Dual 16-ounce propane tanks heat a sizable surface capable of feeding a gondola-size crew.

[$449; hitchfire.com]

9. Nemo Stargaze

The Stargaze betters any seat in the lodge. Nemo’s portable recliner sets up in a minute with the high back cradling weary bodies, stable enough to rock and recline in rutted lots. It tilts almost flat when you’re ready for that sun-soaked siesta.

[$220; nemoequipment.com]

